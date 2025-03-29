SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $450,109,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 606,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD opened at $284.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $206.29 and a 12 month high of $284.64.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

