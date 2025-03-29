South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STSGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.91 price target on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

