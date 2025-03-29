South Star Battery Metals (CVE:STS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.91 price target on shares of South Star Battery Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.82.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. It also owns 75% interest in the Alabama Graphite Project that cover an area of approximately 500 acres located in Coosa County Alabama, USA.

