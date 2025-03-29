SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.2575 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a 3.0% increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -187.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.4%.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 719.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLG. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.