Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.89% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc purchased a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $296,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,599.28. This trade represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 546 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $25,580.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,025.10. This represents a 5.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $1,369,342 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

SKWD opened at $52.62 on Friday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.53.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

