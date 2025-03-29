Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Down 49.3% in March

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 120,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.63% of Sintx Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 69,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.20. Sintx Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

