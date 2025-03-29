Simplex Trading LLC Sells 96,150 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Simplex Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,150 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 17,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,730,000 after buying an additional 13,366,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2,799.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,646,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485,823 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Liberty Global by 36.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 705,780 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Liberty Global by 273.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 807,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 591,498 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.10 to $12.60 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $7.25. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.