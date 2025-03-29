Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Update

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the February 28th total of 20,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Signing Day Sports Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,300. Signing Day Sports has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92.
About Signing Day Sports
