Shrub Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week (SHRUB)

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Shrub has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Shrub has a market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shrub token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,420.23 or 1.00145032 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83,310.99 or 1.00013891 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Token Profile

Shrub’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubeth_cto. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00310327 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,725,073.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shrub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shrub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

