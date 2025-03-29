Short Interest in Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Expands By 100.0%

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PSWD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.33.

About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF

The Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (PSWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies globally that are engaged in the cybersecurity industry. The index screens securities based on various ESG criteria provided by Sustainalytics PSWD was launched on Jul 13, 2023 and is issued by Xtrackers.

