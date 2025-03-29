Short Interest in Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Expands By 100.0%

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PSWD traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.33.
About Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF
