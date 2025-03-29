Short Interest in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Declines By 43.2%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:DXJS traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

