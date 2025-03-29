Short Interest in U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Grows By 108.9%

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the February 28th total of 29,300 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

UBXG opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17. U-BX Technology has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $567.04.

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

