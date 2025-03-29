Short Interest in TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rises By 231.0%

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TDK Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. TDK has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.