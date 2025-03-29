Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Drops By 53.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Taoping Price Performance
TAOP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.
Taoping Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taoping
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Taoping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taoping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.