Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Drops By 53.2%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Taoping Price Performance

TAOP opened at $0.25 on Friday. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Cloud-Based Technology and Traditional Information Technology segments.

