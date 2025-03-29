Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Expands By 133.0%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the February 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 642.0 days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

SREDF remained flat at $11.37 during midday trading on Friday. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Storebrand ASA Company Profile

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

