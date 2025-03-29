Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Decreases By 49.1%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
