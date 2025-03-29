Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 44.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SMA Solar Technology Price Performance

SMA Solar Technology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.