Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Drops By 44.7%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
SMA Solar Technology Price Performance
SMA Solar Technology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827. SMA Solar Technology has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68.
About SMA Solar Technology
