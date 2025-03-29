Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Expands By 60.3%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Simpple Stock Up 9.5 %

SPPL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Simpple has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

