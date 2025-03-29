Short Interest in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Expands By 60.3%

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 233,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 755,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Simpple Stock Up 9.5 %
SPPL stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,357. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. Simpple has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Simpple Company Profile
