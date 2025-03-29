Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Drops By 40.6%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,200 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 323,300 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reborn Coffee Price Performance

REBN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 157,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reborn Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reborn Coffee stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of Reborn Coffee worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

