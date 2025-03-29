Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Drops By 54.5%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,837.0 days.
Orion Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading on Friday. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
