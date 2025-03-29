Short Interest in Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Drops By 54.5%

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,837.0 days.

OTCMKTS ORINF remained flat at $48.65 during trading on Friday. Orion Oyj has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

