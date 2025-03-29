Short Interest in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS) Declines By 34.2%

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 34.2% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NSTS Bancorp by 33.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. M3F Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSTS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.04. NSTS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NSTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.