Short Interest in Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP) Grows By 200.0%

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ledyard Financial Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LFGP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. Ledyard Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Ledyard Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%.

About Ledyard Financial Group

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ledyard National Bank that provides retail and commercial banking, and wealth advisory services in New Hampshire and Vermont. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, money market, NOW, and health saving accounts; and debit, ATM, and credit cards.

