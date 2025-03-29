Short Interest in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Drops By 50.6%

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the February 28th total of 387,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LVTX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 43,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,459. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.48. LAVA Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.57.
LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LAVA Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs downgraded LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered LAVA Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, LAVA Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.
About LAVA Therapeutics
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
