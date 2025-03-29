Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Expands By 118.1%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the February 28th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.1 days.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83.
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.