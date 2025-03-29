Short Interest in Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Expands By 118.1%

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,700 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the February 28th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.00. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a one year low of $67.10 and a one year high of $160.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.83.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels.

