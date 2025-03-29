Short Interest in Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Rises By 78.8%

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the February 28th total of 70,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Kolibri Global Energy from $6.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

KGEI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 128,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $295.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kolibri Global Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kolibri Global Energy by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kolibri Global Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,660,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,067 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Further Reading

