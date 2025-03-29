Short Interest in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Increases By 61.8%

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the February 28th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMDA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Kamada during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kamada by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kamada stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $6.75. 49,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,188. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $387.99 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Kamada Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

