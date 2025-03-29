Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Grows By 154.9%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF remained flat at C$12.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. JTC has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.15.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

