Short Interest in Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF) Grows By 154.9%

Jtc Plc (OTCMKTS:JTCPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the February 28th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
JTC Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JTCPF remained flat at C$12.30 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. JTC has a 1 year low of C$10.10 and a 1 year high of C$14.15.
About JTC
