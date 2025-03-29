Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Rises By 125.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, an increase of 125.5% from the February 28th total of 29,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 908.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

