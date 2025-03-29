Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Declines By 60.3%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 1,469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hays Trading Down 8.7 %
Hays stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 44,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.
About Hays
