Short Interest in Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF) Declines By 60.3%

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,600 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 1,469,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hays Trading Down 8.7 %

Hays stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 44,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767. Hays has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Hays alerts:

About Hays

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.