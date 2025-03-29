Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Decreases By 75.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Harvey Norman Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNORY opened at $14.97 on Friday. Harvey Norman has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

About Harvey Norman

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

