Short Interest in Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Increases By 87.7%

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Gamma Communications Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $13.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.14. Gamma Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
About Gamma Communications
