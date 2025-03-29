Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Decreases By 65.0%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the February 28th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Defense Metals Stock Performance
Shares of Defense Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,750. Defense Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
About Defense Metals
