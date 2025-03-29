Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 248.2%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DBCCF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About Decibel Cannabis
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Decibel Cannabis
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.