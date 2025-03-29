Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Increases By 248.2%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a growth of 248.2% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DBCCF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

About Decibel Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.