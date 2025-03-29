Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rises By 170.1%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the February 28th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

