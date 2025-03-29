Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Rises By 170.1%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 617,800 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the February 28th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $8.57 during trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.
About Corporate Travel Management
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corporate Travel Management
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Travel Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Travel Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.