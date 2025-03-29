Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 211.5%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNFinance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get CNFinance alerts:

CNFinance Price Performance

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 27,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,946. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 679.18 and a current ratio of 874.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.