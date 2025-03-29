Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Decreases By 67.7%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 67.7% from the February 28th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLVLY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with genetic, metabolic, and life-threatening disorders in Australia, Europe, the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a systemic photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

