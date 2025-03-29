Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Rises By 166.7%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

BDO Unibank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDOUY traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $30.74.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1728 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.17.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

