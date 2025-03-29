Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 75.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 722.8 days.

Alsea Stock Performance

Alsea stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

