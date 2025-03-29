Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Expands By 75.8%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,500 shares, a growth of 75.8% from the February 28th total of 370,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 722.8 days.
Alsea Stock Performance
Alsea stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Alsea has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.
About Alsea
