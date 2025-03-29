Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 47.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 1,148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

ABMRF opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

About ABN AMRO Bank

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and financial services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; investment and insurance products; and consumer, personal, car, and home improvement loan.

