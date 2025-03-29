Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Decreases By 47.3%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,000 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 1,148,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 303.0 days.
ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance
ABMRF opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $22.00.
About ABN AMRO Bank
