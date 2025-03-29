Short Interest in 3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rises By 200.0%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group Price Performance

3i Group stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Get 3i Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About 3i Group

(Get Free Report)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.