Short Interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Grows By 67.2%

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd.

180 Life Sciences stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 2.20% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

