Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 2,146,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SHPMF stock remained flat at $1.56 during trading hours on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.48.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd. engages research, development, manufacture, distribution, and retailing of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others. It offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestive system, immune metabolism, motor neuron disease, endocrinology, cardiovascular, psychoneurotic, neoplasm, autoimmunity, systemic anti-infection, mental nerve, anti-tumor, oncology, respiratory system, nervous system, auto-immunity, hypertension, neuromyelitis, diabetes, anticholinesterase, polypeptide hormones uterine tonic, antihistamine, anti-inflammatory, anesthetic, immunomodulatory, antiviral, reflux esophagitis, analgesics, weight management, malignant peritoneal effusion, ulcerative colitis, myasthenia gravis, burn injury, anticoagulant, anti-epileptic, anticonvulsant, Alzheimer’s, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.