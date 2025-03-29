Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Short Interest Up 69.2% in March

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the February 28th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,319.5 days.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Price Performance
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) stock remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Company Profile
