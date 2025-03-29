ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SHASF traded up C$0.00 on Friday, reaching C$0.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,126. ShaMaran Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

