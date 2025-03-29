Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Announces Earnings Results

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

Septerna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of SEPN stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Septerna has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alan Ezekowitz acquired 41,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $248,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,101 shares in the company, valued at $624,606. The trade was a 65.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,500. The trade was a 20.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,346 shares of company stock valued at $439,670.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Septerna from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Septerna

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

