SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Barbara A. Larson Sells 10,172 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $201,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,618.71. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of S traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. 2,779,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

