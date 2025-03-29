SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and traded as low as $2.02. SenesTech shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 18,752 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNES. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SenesTech in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.09.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 403.51% and a negative return on equity of 150.33%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SenesTech, Inc. will post -10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

