Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,205 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of XPO worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in XPO by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in XPO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 5.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.37.

In other XPO news, COO David J. Bates purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.16 per share, for a total transaction of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.03 and a 52-week high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

