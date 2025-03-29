Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,535 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,914,000 after buying an additional 485,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,675,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of PCVX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68.
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vaxcyte Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.