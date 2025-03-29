Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,535 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,535 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vaxcyte worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,921,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,989 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 5.9% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,689,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,914,000 after buying an additional 485,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,405,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,596 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,786,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,162,000 after acquiring an additional 324,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,675,000 after acquiring an additional 259,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,794.37. The trade was a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri Loxam sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $531,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,664.25. The trade was a 46.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $3,840,018. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.02. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.10 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.68.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.