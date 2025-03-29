Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,862,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 307,031 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of Grifols worth $13,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 241,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth about $2,636,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grifols by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Grifols, S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

