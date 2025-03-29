Sei Investments Co. Purchases 455,972 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 273.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 622,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,972 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,865,000 after acquiring an additional 43,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,039,000 after purchasing an additional 73,926 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 51.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,982,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,684,000 after purchasing an additional 673,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 432.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,361,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

KRG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5,400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

